Building blocks of change

Buildings may be constructed on concrete, but changes in the industry have often been anything but solid. Fragmented supply chains, underrepresented voices, and outdated modes of operation have long defined the landscape. Enter MaiStree — India’s first exclusive digital platform for the construction sector — bridging half a century of industrial legacy with the urgency of a tech-driven future.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience in scaffolding and construction equipment, M Kamala Kumari, the founder of MaiStree, works from the ground up. Her roots run deep through a 50-year-old family business, but her sights are set on transformation. “I’m a partner in Lakshmi International, and we used to get people coming in for materials. Sometimes they couldn’t get the volume they needed, so they’d end up travelling over 100 kilometres a day, just searching,” she says.

That kind of everyday inefficiency sparked a bigger idea.“Why not build a platform where everything is visible?” The concept began pre-COVID, but the execution wasn’t linear. “The first platform didn’t turn out the way I wanted. We had to scrap it and restart,” she shares.