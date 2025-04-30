Building blocks of change

Buildings may be constructed on concrete, but changes in the industry have often been anything but solid. Fragmented supply chains, underrepresented voices, and outdated modes of operation have long defined the landscape. Enter MaiStree — India’s first exclusive digital platform for the construction sector — bridging half a century of industrial legacy with the urgency of a tech-driven future.
With over 15 years of hands-on experience in scaffolding and construction equipment, M Kamala Kumari, the founder of MaiStree, works from the ground up. Her roots run deep through a 50-year-old family business, but her sights are set on transformation. “I’m a partner in Lakshmi International, and we used to get people coming in for materials. Sometimes they couldn’t get the volume they needed, so they’d end up travelling over 100 kilometres a day, just searching,” she says.
That kind of everyday inefficiency sparked a bigger idea.“Why not build a platform where everything is visible?” The concept began pre-COVID, but the execution wasn’t linear. “The first platform didn’t turn out the way I wanted. We had to scrap it and restart,” she shares.
Now, over a year since the relaunch, MaiStree is taking shape. A soft launch is already in motion, offering a live digital directory for contractors, material suppliers, MSMEs, service providers, and skilled professionals. But for Kamala, visibility isn’t just technical, it’s a necessity. “Whether you’re a start-up subcontractor or a seasoned fabricator, your work gets noticed, your voice is amplified, and your business gets discovered,” the platform promises.
Beneath the digital tools is a quieter mission: inclusion. “We do address underrepresentation of women, but that’s through our Svadhyaya Trust,” she says. “We go to government colleges. We talk to students about industry expectations, soft skills, and how to carry themselves.”
While MaiStree isn’t a job portal, it upholds rigorous listing standards — verified contact information, GST compliance, referrals, and a minimum of five years of experience. Monthly audits ensure that vendor data remains relevant.
Addressing wage gaps in the industry, Kamala says, “It’s a huge question — even the government hasn’t solved it. On the ground, women get 40-60% less than men. Construction is a contractual industry. It’s very different from office workforces.”
MaiStree hasn’t yet partnered with unions or NGOs, but Kamala is open to collaboration through both the platform and the Svadhyaya Trust. For now, the focus remains: digital access, discoverability, and legitimacy for those often overlooked in the construction economy.
Looking ahead, Kamala sees MaiStree scaling steadily — from Tamil Nadu to the southern region, and eventually pan-India. “International? No. There are too many compliances,” she says with pragmatism.
Today, the initiative marks a significant milestone. At the MaiStree Awards 2025 and Kaapi Book launch, being held at Fortune Beach Resort, Uthandi, ECR, four women will be honoured for their impact across the construction landscape. These include Kumudhavalli Sasidhar (Mentor), Sangeetha Menon (Innovator), Nalini Pabale Chaskar (Manufacturer), and Architect Suganya Kumar (Marketer). The closed-door, invite-only ceremony not only celebrates their individual journeys but also reinforces the platform’s broader mission, to give visibility to more women.