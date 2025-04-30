CUMTA plans to integrate air cargo movement, metro rail

CHENNAI: Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is looking to integrate air cargo movement with metro rail services in an effort to bring down light commercial vehicles on city roads and ease congestion.

The plan forms a key part of the city’s forthcoming logistics roadmap, which is likely to be released soon. The initiative will integrate metro services and parcel collection centres to reduce emissions and promote sustainable movement of goods.

Speaking at a logistics policy session hosted by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CUMTA member-secretary I Jayakumar said the broader logistics plan envisages investment of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately USD 480mn) over a decade.

Among other measures, the state is also working on a platform to digitally map empty trucks within city limits, potentially improving the efficiency of short-haul urban freight operations. “Currently, around 30% of trucks entering and leaving the Chennai Metropolitan Area are running empty,” he added.