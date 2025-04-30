CUMTA plans to integrate air cargo movement, metro rail

CHENNAI: Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is looking to integrate air cargo movement with metro rail services in an effort to bring down light commercial vehicles on city roads and ease congestion.
The plan forms a key part of the city’s forthcoming logistics roadmap, which is likely to be released soon. The initiative will integrate metro services and parcel collection centres to reduce emissions and promote sustainable movement of goods.
Speaking at a logistics policy session hosted by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CUMTA member-secretary I Jayakumar said the broader logistics plan envisages investment of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately USD 480mn) over a decade.
Among other measures, the state is also working on a platform to digitally map empty trucks within city limits, potentially improving the efficiency of short-haul urban freight operations. “Currently, around 30% of trucks entering and leaving the Chennai Metropolitan Area are running empty,” he added.
Industry inputs sought
The state government is simultaneously drafting a dedicated warehouse policy and inputs from the industry have been sought, said industries secretary Arun Roy, adding that the move follows a recent announcement in the Assembly by minister TRB Rajaa to draft a warehousing policy.
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) MD Sandeep Nanduri spoke on the progress of key logistics infrastructure, including freight corridors, at the session.
Meanwhile, the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) plans to invest `60 crore to construct a net-zero ambient warehouse in Sriperumbudur, west of Chennai. The 1.3 lakh sqft facility, comprising both cold storage and temperature-controlled ambient warehousing, is expected to be operational by mid-2026.
CONCOR area head G Gayatri said the company is in talks with multinational clients and will soon float an expression of interest. The firm has also begun deploying LNG-powered trucks across Tamil Nadu, with over 50 vehicles now in use.