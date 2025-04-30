From the pages of protest

Mahatma Gandhi marched the streets from Sabarmati Ashram to the coastal town of Dandi to protest against the British Government’s salt tax. Damdami Taksal, an educational and religious organisation, held processions on the streets of the Malwa region of Punjab to defy the rules of emergency declared by the then Congress government. People protested on the streets leading to Shaheen Bagh, opposing the immediate implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When the people come to the streets, the applause becomes the music, the demand for a change becomes a song, and the footsteps become a beat of collective will. These protests have brought about many a change.

Whenever people want authorities to hear their voices, they have taken to the streets — ones that become stages to rewrite the script of history. “If there is dissatisfaction, non-benefit, or some unrest among the collective consciousness of the community, where and how are they going to express? Because there are concerns — how a policy or development is going to affect and have an effect on their lives. If it is going to deter an individual and their activities, streets are the areas where they express,” notes Karmaveer Jyoti awardee Sumithra Prasad, founder and general secretary of DORAI foundation, which stands for an inclusive society.

She believes protesting is a freedom of individuals “to put forth your needs and your requirements and what you feel.” It is also a performance of people’s power. This performance has often found a stage near Valluvar Kottam.

In the 1970s, people in Chennai voiced their opinions with marches, meetings, and processions starting from the RBI subway to the Napier Bridge. “The crowd started reaching the Secretariat. Hence, the route was prohibited for meetings and processions. The government slowly started allotting earmarked places from the traffic point of view for people to hold their assemblies,” recalls Justice (Retd) Chandru, Madras High Court.