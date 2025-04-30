Fuel muscle growth with the right diet

In the pursuit of a stronger, leaner, and more muscular body, many individuals are turning to resistance or strength training. While lifting weights and working out at the gym play a critical role in achieving fitness goals, it is nutrition that lays the real foundation for muscle growth, performance, and recovery.

Understanding strength training

Strength training involves challenging specific muscle groups by exercising against external resistance. This can be done using various tools such as dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, body weight, or even household items like sand-filled bottles. The principle is simple: by progressively increasing the challenge to your muscles, they adapt and grow stronger.

However, intense training, especially during late hours, may have drawbacks. Evening workouts following a long day at work can disrupt meal timings and affect sleep quality, both vital for recovery and muscle development. Lack of sleep, in particular, diminishes the body’s anabolic response, impairing muscle protein synthesis and slowing progress.