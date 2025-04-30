Fuel muscle growth with the right diet

In the pursuit of a stronger, leaner, and more muscular body, many individuals are turning to resistance or strength training. While lifting weights and working out at the gym play a critical role in achieving fitness goals, it is nutrition that lays the real foundation for muscle growth, performance, and recovery.
Understanding strength training
Strength training involves challenging specific muscle groups by exercising against external resistance. This can be done using various tools such as dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, body weight, or even household items like sand-filled bottles. The principle is simple: by progressively increasing the challenge to your muscles, they adapt and grow stronger.
However, intense training, especially during late hours, may have drawbacks. Evening workouts following a long day at work can disrupt meal timings and affect sleep quality, both vital for recovery and muscle development. Lack of sleep, in particular, diminishes the body’s anabolic response, impairing muscle protein synthesis and slowing progress.
Nutrition goals
To get the most from strength workouts, gym-goers should focus on three key nutrition goals:
Fueling training sessions
Optimising recovery
Promoting muscle hypertrophy (growth)
Meeting energy needs
Though strength training doesn’t burn as many calories as endurance sports, it significantly boosts metabolic rate through increased muscle mass. Energy requirements typically range from 40 to 50 kcal per kilogram of target body weight. Adequate caloric intake ensures that the body has enough fuel for daily activities and supports the muscle-building process.
Protein: The building block
Protein plays a starring role in muscle repair and growth. Recommendations for strength trainers range from 1.2 to 1.7 g per kg of body weight per day, with higher needs (up to 2.5 g/kg) during phases like bulking or cutting. Early stages of training see rapid muscle development, making protein intake particularly important. However, consuming protein far beyond recommended levels doesn’t provide additional strength benefits and may lead to fat gain if it adds to excess calories.
Carbohydrates: Fuel for performance
Carbohydrates are essential for maintaining glycogen stores, the primary energy source during workouts. A pre-workout snack containing about 1 g of carbohydrates per kg of body weight, followed by 0.5 g/kg during prolonged training, helps sustain energy and improve performance.
What about fats?
Strength athletes don’t need more fat than the average person. However, including healthy fats from sources like nuts, seeds, avocado, and olive oil contributes to overall well-being and hormone balance.
Hydration matters
Staying hydrated is just as important for strength trainers as it is for endurance athletes. Begin workouts well hydrated, sip water during exercise, and rehydrate post-workout to support recovery and performance.
The role of pre-sleep protein
Muscle recovery doesn’t end when your workout does. Research suggests that consuming protein before sleep can significantly enhance overnight muscle protein synthesis. A dose of around 40 grams of protein, such as casein or dairy-based protein, has been shown to aid recovery, improve strength gains, and promote satiety without affecting fat metabolism.
Supplement smartly
While whole foods should be the primary protein source, supplements offer a convenient option, especially post-workout. Whey protein is a popular choice due to its rapid absorption and effectiveness in stimulating muscle growth. A post-exercise dose of 20-30 g of whey protein is ideal, with most commercial products offering about 20-25 g per scoop.
Strength training and nutrition are two sides of the same coin. To maximise gains, gym-goers must pay close attention to what they eat before, during, and after training. Smart timing, balanced macronutrients, and adequate sleep are just as important as lifting heavier weights. Remember, muscle is built not just in the gym, but also in the kitchen and during rest.