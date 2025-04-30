Man arrested from Mumbai for fake Korean visa website

CHENNAI: Mohammed Parvez (29) was arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai on charges of running a fake Korean visa website. The man, who was arrested in Mumbai, used fake credentials to create a portal and duped multiple victims, the police said.

The fraud came to light when an Indian national approached the Korean Consulate in Chennai on January 27 for verification. Officials found the document fake, with a QR code linking to a fake website. Deputy Consul General Jee Hyoung Lee filed a complaint with the city police. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

The police tracked Parvez after conducting enquiries in Bihar and Maharashtra before arresting him in Mumbai. He was remanded in judicial custody in Chennai. The fake website has been taken down and further probe is underway.