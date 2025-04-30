Tamil Nadu: 2022 custodial torture victim wants two more police officials to stand trial

CHENNAI: In the custodial torture incident in 2022 where a law student was assaulted by cops, the victim has decided to request the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to include two more police officials in the case, and also enhance the compensation. The state government had announced Rs 1 lakh as compensation and instructed the DGP to initiate departmental action against nine police personnel.

The victim, A Abdul Rahim (25) of Korukkupet, (who was 21 years old back then) now a lawyer at the Madras High Court, was reportedly assaulted on January 13 and 14, 2022, by police personnel at the Kodungaiyur station after being stopped for not wearing a mask. At the time, he was a final-year law student working part-time at a medical shop.

The SHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and an inquiry was launched. A CBCID charge sheet was filed in April this year, and trial proceedings are underway.

The government based its action on an RDO report and has ordered disciplinary action against constables Uthirakumar, Boominathan, Sathyaraj, Hemanathan, Santhamahalingam, Thirunavukkarasu, Jaya Anthony Sundar Raj, SI Palani, and inspector Naseema. The government has instructed the DGP to recover the compensation from their salary or pension. On Tuesday, Abdul and the accused police officials appeared before SHRC. The matter was posted for further hearing on July 1.

“I’m petitioning to add the names of two more police officials who assaulted me while I was at the station, and to enhance the compensation,” Abdul told TNIE.