Following Kochi's footsteps, CUMTA exploring water metro between ECR and Napier Bridge

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is exploring an ambitious plan to introduce a water metro system, inspired by Kochi’s pioneering model, as part of efforts to diversify urban mobility and boost the city’s tourism appeal.

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE that the authority has proposed a water-based transit corridor linking East Coast Road with Napier Bridge. “Kochi has shown it can be done,” he said. “But in Chennai’s case, the river has to be revived before the boat can sail.”

The plan, part of the city’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan, envisions a 53-kilometre corridor through Chennai’s coastal and inland waterways.

Electric or hybrid ferries may be deployed, but a feasibility study is underway to assess navigability, environmental impact, and cost-effectiveness. The project aims to ease road congestion and promote low-emission transport alternatives.

The idea of water transport in Chennai is not new. In the past decade, several proposals have focused on reviving the Adyar and Cooum rivers, Buckingham Canal, and Kosasthalaiyar river.

A detailed project report was once prepared under the National Waterways initiative to integrate segments of National Waterway 4 (NW-4) into an inland water transport network.

However, past initiatives were derailed by pollution, encroachments, shallow channels, and irregular water flow. Officials now say lessons have been learned. For the water metro to succeed, sustained river restoration, investment in low-draft vessels and terminals, and seamless integration with Chennai’s metro and bus networks will be essential.

The Centre’s NW-4 initiative, covering 1,078 km across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, has progressed slowly.

But officials believe renewed interest in urban water transport could bring fresh momentum to parts of NW-4, especially under a unified mobility strategy.