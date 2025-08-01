Railway Board gives ‘in principle’ approval to merge MRTS with CMRL

CHENNAI: The long-pending merger of Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the city’s metro rail network (CMRL) may see some progress soon, as official sources said that the Railway Board has agreed ‘in principle’ to the proposal. However, a formal decision is awaited. The development comes in the backdrop of completion of a critical infrastructure project and the finalisation of a broad framework for asset transfer.

In a written response to questions raised in Parliament by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while the Indian Railways and the Tamil Nadu government have jointly prepared the principles for a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU), the operational merger would be depend on resolving challenges related to train operations, asset maintenance, and safety.

The proposal to transfer MRTS operations to CMRL was put on hold pending the completion of the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore. This project was sanctioned in March 2022 at a cost of Rs 279.8 crore and commissioned earlier this year.

A special committee comprising officials from Indian Railways and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has since prepared the broad contours of the MoU, according to the minister.