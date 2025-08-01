The overlooked journey of postpartum

Childbirth is a significant life changing event for a woman that demands her immense physical, emotional and mental strength. Either in the case of normal delivery or caesarean section, the body of the mother undergoes substantial trauma, from abdominal muscle and pelvic floor strain to hormonal fluctuations and postural changes.

A new mother requires more than six weeks as a recovery period from delivery, which involves specialised care. Regular postpartum physiotherapy is incredibly essential and beneficial for a postpartum recovery in restoring strength and preventing long-term complications.

The unconsidered aftermath

It has been common in our society for many young mothers to silently accept and endorse postpartum challenges and they consider health issues, including pelvic floor weakness, diastasis recti (abdominal separation), back and hip pain, urinary incontinence, and scar tissue discomfort, as common and neglect them, considering them as normal aftereffects.

Without any intervention, these post-delivery issues get worse over time, leading to chronic pain, pelvic organ prolapse, or permanent core weakness. A prompt assessment involving gynaecological physiotherapy can help in identifying these concerns early, offering targeted solutions rather than leaving women in the lurch.

A comprehensive evaluation goes beyond basic health checks and will assess pelvic floor function, guiding young mothers through exercises to restore strength and eliminate incontinence. They also check for diastasis recti, providing safe techniques to repair abdominal separation. Postural analysis corrects imbalances caused by breastfeeding and carrying a new-born, while scar mobilisation techniques improve flexibility in C-section or perineal scars.