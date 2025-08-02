Evolving face of Hepatitis

In recent years, hepatitis has taken on new and often silent forms, emerging not only from viral infections but also from the changing contours of urban life. It’s important to shift public focus back to this often-overlooked disease, which remains one of the leading causes of liver failure and liver cancer in India.

Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver, a condition that can range from mild and self-limiting to severe and life-threatening. It is most commonly caused by viral infections — hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses. However, this condition can also result from alcohol misuse, certain

medications, autoimmune disorders, or metabolic conditions.

Hepatitis A and E are typically short-term infections spread through contaminated food or water, while hepatitis B and C can become chronic, silently damaging the liver over years and leading to fibrosis (scarring of the liver), cirrhosis (permanent scarring), liver failure, or liver cancer if untreated. Globally, hepatitis B and C account for a majority of chronic liver disease and liver-related deaths.

Despite the availability of vaccines (Hepatitis A and B have vaccines) and highly effective treatments, a large proportion of those infected remain unaware of their condition due to the absence of symptoms in the early stages and lack of awareness about preventive measures.

India is now facing a silent liver health crisis driven by a convergence of metabolic, viral, and alcohol-related causes; many of which remain undiscovered until advanced stages. A growing number of hepatitis cases are being diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). This condition is largely driven by sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, obesity, and type 2 diabetes — all hallmarks of modern urban living. MASLD represents a spectrum — from simple fat accumulation in the liver to more advanced inflammation and scarring, and eventually liver cancer.