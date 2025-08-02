High-speed rail corridors: Firm to study feasibility

CHENNAI: CMRL has appointed Balaji Railroad Systems Private Limited to conduct feasibility studies for three proposed high-speed rail corridors aimed at connecting Chennai and Coimbatore with key regional centres.

The studies will define the scope and alignment of the regional rapid transit system, a planned semi-high-speed or high-speed rail network designed to operate at 160-200 km/h or more. The system aims to sharply reduce travel time between cities and surrounding towns to 30-60 minutes.

The agreement was signed by T Archunan, director (projects) at CMRL, and M Robert Rajasekaran, general manager - projects (south) at Balaji Railroad Systems, in the presence of senior CMRL officials.