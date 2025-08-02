The Friendship Funeral: Remembering the bonds that didn't last

Chapter 2

When things fall apart

Suggested Listening: Unfinished Hope by Govind Vasantha

The fallouts rarely had a cause. Some, like Mary’s, are resonated griefs. “My mother had a friendship she carried for 30 years,” she said, “and then one day, it ended — over opinions [religious differences].”

For others, friendships faded slowly. Sreepriya recalled how, in college, she would grow close to some friends while drifting from others. Though they eventually reconnected, the reason for the original distance remained vague — “a sign”, she said, of their teenage “immaturity.” Logesh experienced something similar with his childhood neighbour. They were once inseparable, but as their families’ social and economic differences grew, so did the unspoken discomfort. Class, gossip, and judgment about their closeness eventually created a quiet but lasting gap.

Politics and ideology also played a part in many breakups. Krithika’s friendship ended after she discovered the performative politics of certain friends. “I realised that she was not always mutual in terms of sharing what’s going on with her,” she said. Things worsened when she befriended other friends and left Krithika out. K, a law student, lost two groups of friends the same way — one over the ‘Depp v. Heard’ trial, and another when a group of Sangh supporters created a “shit-talk” group about him after learning he was left-leaning.

Shilpi, a barista, lost a close online friend after expressing transphobic views during what she called a brief “Alt-Right era.” She now sees her friend’s decision as “completely valid”, and wishes she could apologise for her past ignorance. Dahlia’s friend, once supportive, began making hurtful comments — and finally went on a transphobic rant. They cut her off immediately. That moment, they said, taught them that even a decade of friendship doesn’t guarantee safety. Kavipriya, a writer, ended a friendship when she realised her friend’s “privilege blindness” and “poverty porn” views were too harmful to ignore. “I didn’t need to wait for the last straw,” she said. Choosing herself no longer meant shrinking to

make others feel comfortable.

Karthik also learned a hard lesson. When a male friend in his high school group broke up with a girl — who was also Karthik’s best friend — the rest of the boys cut him off for siding with her. That betrayal changed how he saw friendship, making him more conscious about who he let in.