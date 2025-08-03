Customs by the Cauvery

Thanni vandhuruchu, doi!”— the joyous cry echoed across villages and riverbanks. A little before the start of Aadi this year, videos flooded our feeds: people praying, children dancing barefoot in slush, women placing beetle leaves and turmeric-soaked lemons at the river’s edge, and elders watching in quiet reverence as the mighty Cauvery returned. One such video alone touched nearly two million views, capturing the raw emotion of people.

It was more than a seasonal spectacle. It was an ancient way of aligning with nature, giving thanks to what sustains life, and praying for continued balance between the earth, rain, and the river. For the people of Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery is a giver, a guardian, and therefore, a goddess.

Aadi Perukku, celebrated yesterday — the 18th day of Aadi — is a tribute to this life-giving goddess. It marks the swelling of the river, timed with the monsoon rains, and is observed with rituals far removed from the urban rhythm of the city; but central to the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu. CE speaks to those who live along and worship Cauvery, to remind us city-dwellers of a tradition rooted in oneness with nature.

According to Srivatsan Ramkumar, the celebration is central to the abundant water that gushes through, providing much respite from the harsh summers. “It is celebrated because it provides irrigation for the farmers but the river also has religious significance. Since the arrival of water adds greenery to the landscape and enables new vegetation, people believe the river to be a personification of goddess Amman,” he says.