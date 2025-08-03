Plan to increase Poondi reservoir’s storage capacity pending for four years

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department’s (WRD) proposal to raise the water storage capacity of Sathyamoorthy Sagar reservoir, also known as the Poondi reservoir, has been pending for the past four years despite preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The department had planned to increase the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) by two feet – from the present 35 feet to 37 feet. This move, which would help increase the reservoir’s storage from 3.231 tmcft to 3.971 tmcft, adding an extra 0.74 tmcft of water continues to remain on paper till now.
Locals claim that besides increasing drinking water sources for the city, the project is also expected to mitigate flooding risks in a few villages located close to the reservoir. Speaking to TNIE, a senior WRD official said the DPR prepared last year estimated the project to cost Rs 552.60 crore. However, the report has still not been taken up with the state government since it is still under the consideration of the WRD.
The official said that feasibility studies have already been done at a cost of Rs 48 lakh for the project. “Work of surveying the existing ground level for the entire existing embankment, proposed foreshore bund area and reserved forest area adjoining the reservoir are completed. Once we get approval from the finance department, we submit the DPR and execute the task immediately,” the official added.
Another official said the city’s water demand is expected to reach 38.73 tmc by 2050 from the current demand of around 20 tmc. However, the reservoirs in and around Chennai that currently supply water have a combined capacity of only 11.5 tmc. With Veeranam in Cuddalore district, this goes up to 13.213 tmc. “Hence, strengthening of existing resources along with planning new sources are important,” he explained.
It is notable that the Tamil Nadu government has also planned the construction of a new reservoir near Thiruporur at an estimated cost of Rs 471 crore with a capacity of 1.6 tmc. Though the estimated cost is lesser than the cost estimated for increasing Poondi’s capacity, sources said the construction of a new reservoir, is going to take a longer time with escalation of budgeted cost.
Speaking to TNIE, R Mohanrao (63), a former councillor of Pandur in Tiruvallur district, said, “Every monsoon, surplus water from Poondi reservoir affects over 10 villages, including Pandur, Pattarai Perumandur, Puthur, Ramangiri, and Kaivandur. Despite repeated appeals for a permanent solution, no action has been taken so far.” Mohanrao urged TN to immediately intervene and take the necessary actions required.
Water demand
Storage of Poondi reservoir last increased between 1990-96 under Krishna Water Supply Project from 2.750 tmcft to 3.231 tmcft by raising FRL from 33 to 35 feet.
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) now requires 1,150 million litres of water per day (MLD) to meet the city’s water demand.