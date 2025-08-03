Plan to increase Poondi reservoir’s storage capacity pending for four years

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department’s (WRD) proposal to raise the water storage capacity of Sathyamoorthy Sagar reservoir, also known as the Poondi reservoir, has been pending for the past four years despite preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The department had planned to increase the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) by two feet – from the present 35 feet to 37 feet. This move, which would help increase the reservoir’s storage from 3.231 tmcft to 3.971 tmcft, adding an extra 0.74 tmcft of water continues to remain on paper till now.

Locals claim that besides increasing drinking water sources for the city, the project is also expected to mitigate flooding risks in a few villages located close to the reservoir. Speaking to TNIE, a senior WRD official said the DPR prepared last year estimated the project to cost Rs 552.60 crore. However, the report has still not been taken up with the state government since it is still under the consideration of the WRD.

The official said that feasibility studies have already been done at a cost of Rs 48 lakh for the project. “Work of surveying the existing ground level for the entire existing embankment, proposed foreshore bund area and reserved forest area adjoining the reservoir are completed. Once we get approval from the finance department, we submit the DPR and execute the task immediately,” the official added.