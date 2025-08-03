Tiruvallur child abduction case: Two more held by CB-CID

CHENNAI: The CB-CID on Friday arrested two members of the Puratchi Bharatam party in the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old boy in Tiruvallur around three months ago after his elder brother married a woman from Theni district. The boy was allegedly abducted to pressure his elder brother into revealing the couple’s location.

Police sources said the accused were identified as Irulachery Sweet Kumar and David alias Devara. The two were sent to prison on Friday.

The case was transferred to CB-CID after the Tiruvallur police found the alleged involvement of ADGP HM Jayaram and sitting KV Kuppam MLA and chief of Puratchi Bharatham party P Jaganmoorthy in the abduction. Jayaram was questioned by CB-CID around two weeks ago.

The agency has already arrested five others in the case which includes the

woman’s father Vanaraja, her uncle Ganesan, a relative Manikandan, former cop Maheshwari and advocate Sarathkumar.