City corporation to inspect condition of 961 bus shelters in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation is in the process of assigning a private party with expertise in engineering, to enumerate and document the condition of the city corporation’s 961 bus shelters.

The independent engineer will survey all the existing bus shelters, except those that are operated under the build, operate and transfer (BOT) model, record its location with the landmark and document the general condition of the shelter in four categories – good, fair, poor or needs repair.

More specifically, the stability of the footing of the bus shelter will be assessed, including recording any traces of corrosion. The engineer will also assess the structure against the existing standards to check if the roof covers the entire structure for reliable protection against sun or rain, existence of a ramp provision with a 1:20 slope ratio for persons with disabilities along with a stainless steel handrail on both sides, and the seat height which is to be maintained at 450 mm from the ground.