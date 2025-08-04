Friendships honoured and remembered through art

The tragedy of friendship

To the art illiterate world, Picasso is the artist who gained fame with his extreme distortions of form. And yet, no one can deny the beauty with which he presented the varied emotions of these forms. In 1908, he painted ‘Friendship,’ in what is known as the Analytical Cubism style; and although there have been varied interpretations, the fact remains that the underlying concept is amity.

Pablo Picasso had many close friends in his lifetime, but the one who deeply impacted him in his early years was Carles Casagemas, the Spanish artist with whom he shared a studio. The young men soon became great friends, frequenting cafes and bars together, although Picasso was always way ahead of his best friend, especially when it came to his popularity with women.

In 1901, Casagemas fell in love with a beautiful model, Germaine Pichot, who, along with her sister and friend, was a part of Picasso’s circle, and his unrequited love led him on the downhill path of self-destruction with alcohol and depression. When he proposed his love to her at a party in 1903, and had to face a humiliating public rejection, he shot himself fatally, with Picasso as a witness, along with others. The tragic loss of his best friend not only completely shattered Picasso, but also filled him with guilt for striking up a relationship with Germaine. These unexpressed emotions may have found their way into his canvas when he painted ‘Friendship’ a few years later.