Reading room and recliners: Marina set for ‘Blue Flag’

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated eco-friendly developmental features, worth Rs 7.31 crore, at the Marina beach as part of its ‘Blue Flag’ project.

Under the project, 20 sunshades, 40 recliner benches and 12 benches all made of bamboo, four watchtowers, 24 garbage bins, an entry arch, a meditation centre, a reading room and two selfie spots have been set up on a 20-acre area of Marina Beach.

12 wheelchairs for the persons with disabilities, four areas with children’s play equipment, exercise equipment and adaptive play equipment for the PwDs, a breastfeeding room, CCTV cameras and first aid room, a waiting room, separate bathrooms and toilet facilities for men and women and drinking water facilities through an automatic machine have been set up. Beach clean up will be carried out by mechanical cleaning machines and a dedicated team of workers.

Blue Flag certification is an international initiative to safeguard the environment and marine ecology. Kovalam beach in Chengalpattu was the first in Tamil Nadu to get the Blue Flag beach certification. Following this, CM MK Stalin ordered eco-friendly development to preserve the marine ecology in the beaches of Chennai, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, making them Blue Flag certified which would attract more foreign tourists.