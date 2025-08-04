The symbolism of snakes in our board games

In July, many parts of India celebrate Naga Panchami — a festival related to the worship of snakes. Snake veneration spans continents and belief systems, often embodying transformation, fertility, protection, and cosmic wisdom. They are revered and feared, worshipped and dreaded — inspiring a complete duality of feeling and emotion.

In India, snakes are considered divine beings. They are seen as attendants of Shiva and guardians of subterranean treasures. On the day of the festival, many communities observe a fast and perform a puja at an auspicious time. Snake symbols are drawn using turmeric or sandalwood paste on walls or floors as a form of reverence. Milk, turmeric flowers, and sweets are offered to idols or live snakes.

Against this background — and with a growing understanding of the need to protect rather than vilify our wildlife — many have wondered why, in the traditional game of Snakes and Ladders, snakes are chosen to symbolise vices.