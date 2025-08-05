Five killed in two road accidents near Tiruttani

Fire and rescue teams who arrived at the spot pulled the three men out of the mangled car and sent them to the Tiruttani Government Hospital. Police said Humayun had died on the spot and Shajahan succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

The Kanakammachatram police have registered a case and are questioning the lorry driver. Earlier on Sunday evening, three from a family died and their driver critically injured, after a car crashed into a tamarind tree near SP Kandigai in RK Pet.

The deceased have been identified as Stalin (40), Sampath Kumar (38) of Krishnagiri, and Kannagi (50) of Namakkal. They were returning from Nallattur after attending a funeral in a car driven by Karthik, a driver they had engaged.

Around 5 pm, while on the way to Hosur, the car veered off the road and hit the tree. Stalin and Sampath died on the spot; Kannagi died while being taken to the Tiruttani Government Hospital. Karthik is currently undergoing intensive care treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. The RK Pet police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway.