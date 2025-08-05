PG medical student dies by suicide at rented house near Kilpauk in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old doctor, pursuing her second year of postgraduate course in Government Kilpauk Medical College, reportedly died by suicide at her rented house in TP Chatram near Kilpauk on August 5.

According to the TP Chatram police, the doctor had completed her MBBS at Government Vellore Medical College and had come to Chennai to pursue her postgraduate course.

She had rented a house in TP Chatram, and was staying by herself.

This morning, around 8:30 am, when she did not turn up at the hospital for her duty, her friends tried to call her over the phone.

When she did not answer the calls, her friends went to her house. As the knocks went unanswered, they grew concerned and alerted the police.

When the police broke open the door to gain entry, she was reportedly found dead inside. Her body was sent to the Kilpauk government hospital for a postmortem.

A police source said, “Her parents stated that she was under stress for the past few months. We are enquiring to identify the reason for her extreme decision.”

The TP Chatram police have registered a case and an inquiry is under way.