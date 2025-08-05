Reexploring verses of Gita

In commemoration of Guru Aradhana Day and the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, the Chennai chapter of the organisation presented a distinctive musical and visual interpretation of ‘Versification of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil’. Held at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre in Chetpet, this Sunday evening was a blend of sacred ritual, artistic innovation, and spiritual homage to Swami Chinmayananda’s legacy.

The programme opened with a traditional puja and the chanting of Sanskrit shlokas, setting a reverent tone. Among the audience were devotees, artists, dignitaries, and members of the Chinmaya Vidyalaya community — including faculty, students, and parents — all gathered to witness the felicitation of the team behind the initiative. Politician Ram Mahadev was also present at the event. Spearheaded by Swami Mitrananda, the Tamil versification was released a week earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

The project was undertaken by a team of seven to eight Tamil language teachers from various branches of Chinmaya Vidyalaya. “Even I used to chant all the verses earlier during pujas and whenever Swami would recite them,” said Gayathri, one of the Tamil teachers who was part of the team. “But I didn’t fully grasp the meaning or retain them. This Tamil versification brought us closer to the essence of the Gita. That connection is what kept us going even after more than a year, without stepping back. You can feel the Muthamizh in this rendition — where Iyal (verse), Isai (music), and Nadagam (visuals) come together in harmony.”