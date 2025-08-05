Meet Revathi Ganesan who ships hand-made rakhis to the Indian Army

With tears in her eyes, she recalls the moment a jawan broke down as she tied a rakhi around his wrist in 1998. She also recalls how many of them emptied their pockets in return. Her voice quivers as she says softly, “That was the moment that became my motivation to continue.”

She also recalls the first time she sent rakhis to the Wagah border and how it all came together serendipitously. Just as she was looking to ship them, an unscheduled army chopper happened to be heading there with supplies. “That’s how I knew it was meant to be,” she says. “I also stumbled initially thinking if the packets would be accepted by the Islamic and Christian brothers in the Army, but a friend from the Navy encouraged me to go ahead with it saying that they would accept it since the Indian Army has no religion,” she adds.