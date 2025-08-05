‘Transition troubles’ in waste collection spill on to city streets

CHENNAI: The residents of Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, where the city corporation recently privatised solid waste management, have been dealing with overflowing garbage on the streets after waste collection came to a halt two weeks ago. Officials, who attributed this to ‘transition issues’, said the waste collection will be streamlined next week onwards.

The collection of solid waste was handed over to Delhi MSW Solutions Limited of the Ramky group in July after a resolution to this effect was adopted by the council in June. Among the the worst-affected areas was Ritchie Street, where electronic and solid waste have piled up.

The shopkeepers said no one had collected waste for the last several days. After multiple complaints were raised, a temporary clean-up drive was arranged for a day last week, following which the issue has again resurfaced.

“Customers are hesitant to even walk in. There are around 5,000 shops here. It was far better when the city corporation managed waste collection,” said Vinod, a shopkeeper.

TNIE found that sanitary workers hired by the private contractor were only now undergoing training for operating the battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) used for waste collection.