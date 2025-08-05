Two held for cheating jeweller from Jaipur

CHENNAI: The Elephant Gate police arrested two brothers from Jaipur for allegedly cheating a city jeweller of 603 grams of gold. The suspects - Mukesh Ranka (42) and Manish Ranka (33) of Villivakkam - were traced to Rajasthan and arrested on August 2 with help from local police. The police recovered 123 grams of gold, 87 grams of silver, Rs 2.05 lakh in cash, and two mobile phones from them. They were brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

The police said the arrests follow a complaint by Dilkush Jain (50), a gold trader from Sowcarpet, who alleged that on February 3, the brothers and their relative Sunil Ranka took 603 grams of gold from him, promising immediate payment. When he followed up five days later, the trio had switched off their phones and vanished. A police team used technical surveillance to locate the suspects in Jaipur. The police suspect that the brothers may have a history of committing similar frauds. Another brother of theirs Sunil Ranka is absconding, the police said.