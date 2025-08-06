Handcrafted heritage

A sari can sometimes hold the trace of a mother’s love, the strength of a father in his koothu attire, or the stillness of a wooden chest that hasn’t been opened in years. It is this sense of history and connection that comes alive each August in Chennai. Through the Crafts Council of India’s annual textile exhibition, the MRC Centre opens its doors to a wide collection of textiles from across India.

“This year is very special because the Crafts Council of India is celebrating its 60th anniversary,” says Bela Khaleeli, executive committee member of the Crafts Council of India. “We’ve been doing this exhibition for over thirty years now. We have records going back 25 years, and even before that, the sale existed. It has a long legacy.”

The Crafts Council of India (CCI), a Chennai-based not-for-profit NGO, is run entirely by volunteers. “We don’t take any salary or compensation,” explains Bela Khaleeli. “But we still have a functioning secretariat. The sale helps generate the funds we need to keep that going.”