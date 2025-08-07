Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025: Rooted in reflection

At a time when attention spans are shrinking and lifestyles have become increasingly fragmented, the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025 returns to remind us of wellness that goes beyond trends. Set to take place on August 9 at Taj Coromandel, the event open to all for free, marks the 10th anniversary of the Radiant Wellness initiative and the eighth edition of a Conclave that has steadily grown into a platform for purpose-driven conversations.
Curated by Dr Renuka David, the 2025 Conclave theme is ‘9 Dimensions of Wellness in an Era of Disruption’, drawing attention to holistic well-being across physical, emotional, financial, environmental, and societal dimensions.
“One day at a time, one conclave at a time,” says Dr Renuka, reflecting on the decade gone by, where they have focused on a list of topics from preventive healthcare and cardiovascular diseases to fitness and work-life balance. These topics were important to talk about at that point in time. “But today,” she explains, “when we see ten years gone by, the spark with which we started seems subtle. It [the conclave] has gone to such a huge platform. Thought leaders have come together to share their views, and anyone coming in with curiosity has always got their answers here.”
The event has consistently grown year on year, each adding dimension and depth to the idea of holistic wellness. This year is no different. On the speaker list are Dr Renuka, Col David Devasahayam, Barkha Dutt, Boman Irani, Josh Foulger, Nirmala Lakshman, Padmini Sambasivam, Shabana Azmi, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Shyam Sekar, Dr Sowmiya Anbumani, and Dr Shriram Madhav Nene.
This curation carries with it a conviction to bring clarity and open new, meaningful dialogue to the ever-evolving idea of wellness. “There are a lot of contributing factors when I think of what we will do in the conclaves because the narrative has changed over the ten years. But, yes, we are building on that because there has been a lot of growth in this space of wellness since the time we started.”
One of the pressing concerns Dr Renuka aims to address this year is Artificial Intelligence (AI) from a holistic wellness point of view. The doctor mentions, “Even though I have studied, I’m a doctor. The answers would have taken me weeks of digging up my materials and reading up, instead, I get them within a minute. That is when I realised this [AI] is destructive. I think not only do we have to learn, but we also have to figure out solutions to handle this.”
According to Dr Renuka, finding balance is the right way ahead, and she believes that the speakers are going to talk about how to make a healthy balance. She adds, “It is something if we do not control, it starts controlling us.”
Alongside the sessions, the Conclave also returns with the T.H.E. Awards 2025, an initiative that recognises unsung heroes in Technology, Healthcare and Environment, for the third time. “We started with 30 applicants, and today it has increased to 830 from all over the country. We enjoy doing this because the Radiant Group is trying to contribute to society.” Adding to the awards is the Radiant Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on actor and activist Shabana Azmi.
With evolving conversations around wellness, the conclave continues to act as a mirror, reflecting on the shifting needs, values, and challenges. As Radiant Wellness Conclave has expanded over the decade, addressing key issues and providing solutions, it acts as a reminder for individuals to evolve, reflect, and consistently work towards their own well-being.