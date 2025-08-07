Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025: Rooted in reflection

At a time when attention spans are shrinking and lifestyles have become increasingly fragmented, the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025 returns to remind us of wellness that goes beyond trends. Set to take place on August 9 at Taj Coromandel, the event open to all for free, marks the 10th anniversary of the Radiant Wellness initiative and the eighth edition of a Conclave that has steadily grown into a platform for purpose-driven conversations.

Curated by Dr Renuka David, the 2025 Conclave theme is ‘9 Dimensions of Wellness in an Era of Disruption’, drawing attention to holistic well-being across physical, emotional, financial, environmental, and societal dimensions.

“One day at a time, one conclave at a time,” says Dr Renuka, reflecting on the decade gone by, where they have focused on a list of topics from preventive healthcare and cardiovascular diseases to fitness and work-life balance. These topics were important to talk about at that point in time. “But today,” she explains, “when we see ten years gone by, the spark with which we started seems subtle. It [the conclave] has gone to such a huge platform. Thought leaders have come together to share their views, and anyone coming in with curiosity has always got their answers here.”