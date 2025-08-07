Pride on screen

With unfamiliar frames from the nook and corner of the world, and unexplored themes, filmmakers have been opening spaces for new conversations at Reel Desires: the Chennai International Queer Film Festival (CIQFF). The festival has evolved steadily since its inception in 2013, both in scale and scope.
The fest has been more than a showcase of films — it has been a meeting ground, a safe space, and, and a self-educating platform. Organised by Orinam and Goethe-Institut, working in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and SAATHII, the 13th edition returns this weekend with two-and-a-half days of screenings, discussions, and performances. “Our principal focus is providing a space where people can come without fear of being judged for who they are,” says L Ramakrishnan from SAATHII and a volunteer with Orinam, who has been associated with CIQFF2025 curation team since 2013.
This year’s screening line up consists of 15 films from nine countries, some of them are Amma’s Pride, a Tamil short documentary of a mother supporting her trans daughter; Neabau, a feature-length film from Germany of a trans man living in dilemma, and Tawaif, the relationship between two queer men.
Early editions featured more international titles, but Ramakrishnan notes a shift. “The proportion of Indian films has gone up steadily, and their quality has been increasing. This year, close to half of our 15 films are from India.” On the balance in representing global storylines and local narratives, he explains, “We want representation across the spectrum — to highlight both the universality and the cultural specificity of LGBTQIA+ lives.”
Alongside screenings, CIQFF hosts events that delve deeper into lived realities. On Saturday evening, a panel discussion titled ‘Getting Settled’ will explore what that phrase means and doesn’t mean — for queer communities. From marriage laws and adoption barriers to pressures that lead to compromise, with six panelists, the conversation will bring perspectives from across generations and identities. Following the panel discussion, The Fab Glitter party will take place from 7.30 pm on the rooftop of the venue.
Adding a performance dimension, Sunday features ‘ITEM: More than a Drag Show’ by Kolkata-based theatre-maker and scholar Ahon Gooptu, whose drag persona, Zenia Fauxbia Darling, was born during his time in the US. Blending dance, song, monologue, and personal narrative, the piece explores identity, belonging, and the “in-between” spaces that minority identities inhabit.
For Ahon, bringing ITEM to this film festival is deeply personal. “The story of Zenia is intertwined with Chennai, Kolkata, and Lahore. Even though I’ve never been to Tamil Nadu, this feels like a homecoming. The fact that Zenia has been invited to bring this show to Chennai is already making her feel very much at home,” he says.
“Drag is always political,” Ahon adds. “It will always be intertwined with social activism and with finding freedom when everything around us is telling us we should not be this person or be doing this.”
CIQFF, for some, is their first step into community spaces. “We’ve had people who initially came just to watch films, but then began attending support groups or sought peer counselling and legal referrals,” says Ramakrishnan. Ultimately, the festival offers “entertainment in a safe, relaxed environment, opportunities to network…and some learning — especially for allies,” he concludes.
CIQFF will be held at the Goethe-Institut, Chennai from August 8 to 10. It is open to all individuals 18 years and older. To get more information about the schedule, visit www.ciqff.org or @goetheinstitut_chennai on Instagram.