Pride on screen

With unfamiliar frames from the nook and corner of the world, and unexplored themes, filmmakers have been opening spaces for new conversations at Reel Desires: the Chennai International Queer Film Festival (CIQFF). The festival has evolved steadily since its inception in 2013, both in scale and scope.

The fest has been more than a showcase of films — it has been a meeting ground, a safe space, and, and a self-educating platform. Organised by Orinam and Goethe-Institut, working in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and SAATHII, the 13th edition returns this weekend with two-and-a-half days of screenings, discussions, and performances. “Our principal focus is providing a space where people can come without fear of being judged for who they are,” says L Ramakrishnan from SAATHII and a volunteer with Orinam, who has been associated with CIQFF2025 curation team since 2013.

This year’s screening line up consists of 15 films from nine countries, some of them are Amma’s Pride, a Tamil short documentary of a mother supporting her trans daughter; Neabau, a feature-length film from Germany of a trans man living in dilemma, and Tawaif, the relationship between two queer men.