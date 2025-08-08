50 per cent off on metro tickets booked via Uber app

CHENNAI: Uber has enabled booking metro tickets through its app, in an attempt to allow commuters to plan door-to-door public transport journeys and get access to real-time transit updates. As part of the launch, Uber is offering Chennai users a 50% discount on metro tickets throughout August. Additional incentives include 50% off (up to Rs20) on Uber Auto and Uber Moto rides that either begin or end at a metro station in the city.

“Our partnership with CMRL marks a significant milestone in our journey to make urban mobility more seamless, accessible, and efficient,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director of mobility and platforms at Uber. “By integrating metro ticketing into the app, we’re reinforcing our commitment to being a one-stop solution for urban transport.”

“Our AI systems can analyse commuting preferences to offer more personalised, efficient journeys,” an Uber spokesperson said. CMRL MD M A Siddique said the partnership would help improve connectivity and support CMRL’s broader push toward tech-enabled, commuter-friendly solutions.