Contact lens mistakes that can cost your vision

Although contact lenses mean clear vision and glasses-free living, they do not come without warnings and responsibilities. Poor handling of lenses or carelessness can turn a convenient pleasure into an eye health threat. Rare conditions such as Pseudomonas or Acanthamoeba keratitis can severely undermine vision. Certain simple and easy habits can help keep our eyes safe.
Hygiene: The most fundamental and significant lens care starts even before you touch your eyes. Touching contact lenses with unclean hands may transfer harmful bacteria to your eyes. Never use tap water to wash lenses since they harbour dangerous microbes that could lead to infections such as Pseudomonas, which is a dangerous and vision-debilitating infection. Always ensure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling your lenses or eyes.
Sleeping with contact lenses: Sleeping with contact lenses overnight or even for a nap, significantly raises the risk of infection such as corneal ulcers A B. It lowers oxygen to the cornea, and lenses can obstruct the supply when worn for long periods. Do everything in your power not to sleep with contacts. Wearing lenses for longer than prescribed duration also creates oxygen deficiency, dryness, and chronic corneal damage A B. Unwashed hands spread bacteria to lenses, resulting in redness, irritation, or keratitis A C.
Lens case care: Your lens case isn’t a storage compartment, it’s a potential bacteria breeding ground. To avoid contamination, one should rinse their lens case daily with soap and water, then rinse thoroughly and air-dry upside down. Failing to do this can nullify all your other precautions.
Adhere to sterile solutions: Always store and clean the lenses using sterile contact lens solution. Tap water can appear innocuous but can contain bacteria that can be dangerous. Acanthamoeba keratitis is one such infection that is rare but can cause blindness. Never settle for anything less than good quality lens care products.
Know the warning signs: If you notice pain, light sensitivity (photophobia), redness, or discomfort, see an eye care practitioner at once. They could be signs of infections, allergies, corneal abrasions, or fit problems. Prompt medical care can avoid permanent damage.
When in doubt or discomfort
If you feel irritation in your eyes, do not push through or grit it, take out the contact lenses immediately. Doing nothing may allow a small problem to develop into something worse.
Disposable lenses for simplicity: Daily disposable contact lenses are generally safer and easier to tolerate by the wearer. No need to clean or store them, they reduce the risk of infection and are easy to use for people leading busy lives.
Long-term solutions: For those that often have contact lens problems, refractive surgery might be a secure and efficient long-term solution. Alternatives such as LASIK offer long-term visual correction and eliminate the need for lenses to some extent.
Healthy lens use tips:
1. Adhere to your lens replacement regimen periodically.
2. Always use sterile solutions. Never use water to clean your lenses.
3. Change your lens case every two months.
4. Take out lenses before sleeping.
5. Do not wear lenses for swimming as the bleaching agents would burn your eyes, instead wear swimming goggles.
6. Do not wear lenses for more than 10 hours.
7. Visit an ophthalmologist yearly to check eye health.
The writer, Dr Venkatesh B, is a consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai