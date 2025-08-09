Contact lens mistakes that can cost your vision

Although contact lenses mean clear vision and glasses-free living, they do not come without warnings and responsibilities. Poor handling of lenses or carelessness can turn a convenient pleasure into an eye health threat. Rare conditions such as Pseudomonas or Acanthamoeba keratitis can severely undermine vision. Certain simple and easy habits can help keep our eyes safe.

Hygiene: The most fundamental and significant lens care starts even before you touch your eyes. Touching contact lenses with unclean hands may transfer harmful bacteria to your eyes. Never use tap water to wash lenses since they harbour dangerous microbes that could lead to infections such as Pseudomonas, which is a dangerous and vision-debilitating infection. Always ensure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling your lenses or eyes.

Sleeping with contact lenses: Sleeping with contact lenses overnight or even for a nap, significantly raises the risk of infection such as corneal ulcers A B. It lowers oxygen to the cornea, and lenses can obstruct the supply when worn for long periods. Do everything in your power not to sleep with contacts. Wearing lenses for longer than prescribed duration also creates oxygen deficiency, dryness, and chronic corneal damage A B. Unwashed hands spread bacteria to lenses, resulting in redness, irritation, or keratitis A C.