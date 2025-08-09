Earth-filling for Kodungaiyur WTE plant angers residents

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residential Welfare Associations (FNCRWA) has urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya to immediately halt the ongoing earth-filling activities near the Kodungaiyur dumpyard, at the proposed site for Rs 3,450-crore waste-to-energy (WTE) plant.

In a letter, FNCRWA president T K Shanmugam highlighted that the 75-acre project site is ecologically sensitive wetland and the ongoing earth-filling activities without public consultation, also demean public concerns.

The letter recalled a 5-km human chain protest led by the association held on May 25 involving 10,000 residents opposing the plant over health and environmental concerns. It also noted that Palluyir Trust flagged the presence of 54 bird species in the proposed site, urging conservation of the wetland.

On May 27, the GCC’s solid waste management department had reportedly written to the association that the WTE project would proceed only after public consultation and environmental clearance.

However, FNCRWA alleged that GCC has begun earth-filling without consultation, calling it a betrayal and illegal. The federation warned the project could worsen monsoon flooding risks for over 10 lakh residents. Instead, they are now ready to propose the green Chennai initiatives for handling solid waste across the city.

The residents requested to convert the 350-acre area, including the 275-acre dumpyard, into an ecological park, libraries and public infrastructure after biomining. The WTE plant is slated to process 2,100 tonnes of waste daily and generate 21 MW of power.

Protest held in May

10,000 residents had staged a 5-km human chain protest on May 25 opposing the waste-to-energy plant over health and environmental concerns