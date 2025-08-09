Exploring the politics of power and gender in Tamil Nadu village panchayats

The film titled ‘Avalidam Arasiyal’, a part of Manthra’s research, captured stories of women who claimed their place at the forefront of governance — only to find that when they did, they were all alone.

“‘This is Uthukadu village, my village, my people. I know them and getting along will be easy,’ I thought. But, when I found myself in a position of authority, I realised that in reality, I was on my own,” Savithri Manikandan, an elected Panchayat president from Kancheepuram district, was documented saying. Thamizhselvi Ramesh, panchayat president of Pulliliyon village also echoed similar sentiments. She revealed she was expecting the panchayat secretary to guide her, but she was forced to learn by herself as she was denied any help.

When asked about their biggest achievement in this tenure, each had a different story to share, but the impact of their actions were equally significant. Rekha, Pandeswaram panchayat president, for instance, addressed two issues at once by empowering a woman with disabilities who was also a survivor of domestic abuse. Rekha rehabilitated the survivor and her two young children by helping her set up a shop near the village school. This not only gave the survivor a livelihood but also kept children from walking over a kilometre to a shop that sold snacks and a tobacco containing cholocate called “Cool Lips”, which previous “raids had failed to stop from reaching children.”

Asha Kalaivaanan, the first panchayat president from the SC community in Azhinjivakkam village, ensured piped water connection to every home. While, Thamizhselvi confessed to stopping child marriages in her village. “Here, they were marrying off 15-year-old girls to 33-year-old men. After assuming office, I stopped two such weddings and then there haven’t been any child marriages.” She also turned the idea of a “Samathuva Sudukadu” into a reality, ensuring dignity in death by creating a crematorium space open to all, ending the earlier practice of denying access to those from the SC and ST communities.

Despite such decisive actions by these women leaders, is the state upholding its constitutional mandate? Apparently not. Tamil Nadu has a history of delays in conducting panchayat elections — the last major rural local body polls for 28 districts were held in December 2019, with the remaining nine districts voting in October 2021 after a court directive. Now, even though the five-year term of those elected ended in January 2025, including the tenures of Thamizhselvi, Rekha, and Asha, from Thiruvallur district, the government is yet to announce the next election schedule, citing ongoing delimitation and reservation processes.