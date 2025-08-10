Court summons GCC official, seeks plan to deal with dog menace in public places

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to submit its action plans for dealing with the issue of dog menace in public places.
The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan ordered the chief veterinary officer,Veppery, to appear before the court on August 12 with written instructions on how to deal with the dog attacks.
The direction was issued on Friday while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate RS Tamilselvan of Chennai.
The standing counsel representing the Greater Chennai Corporation sought time to submit an action plan for dealing with the issue. Subsequently, the court summoned the Chief Veterinary Officer.
The bench said the issue of dog attacks, which are prevalent in many cities, have to be dealt with in a careful manner without committing cruelty to the dogs. The petitioner cited certain incidents of dog bite, involving Rottweiler breeds that were brought out without the muzzle, occurred in public places and said the question is whether such dangerous dogs be banned from being brought into public places.
Tamilselvan said even if such ferocious dog breeds are kept in residential apartments, they could pose a threat to the life of the other residents. He said a representation was sent to the respondent authorities in June requesting to issue an order to ban or regulate Rottweiler dogs from being brought to the roads or public places but no action was taken so far.
The petitioner prayed for the court to issue a direction to the respondent authorities to ban or regulate movement of the ferocious Rottweiler breed in public places.