Court summons GCC official, seeks plan to deal with dog menace in public places

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to submit its action plans for dealing with the issue of dog menace in public places.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan ordered the chief veterinary officer,Veppery, to appear before the court on August 12 with written instructions on how to deal with the dog attacks.

The direction was issued on Friday while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate RS Tamilselvan of Chennai.

The standing counsel representing the Greater Chennai Corporation sought time to submit an action plan for dealing with the issue. Subsequently, the court summoned the Chief Veterinary Officer.