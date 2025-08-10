GCC reiterates intent to secure jobs, says protesters joining private firm

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday said conservancy staff who are staging protest against outsourcing of solid waste management are gradually joining CESPL, the firm which has bagged the contract in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. A release from the GCC has come even as a section of the conservancy staff continued their protest on Saturday.

In the release, GCC reiterated that it has been taking adequate measures to ensure job security of the workers from self-help groups (SHGs) who were working there earlier.

Pointing out that CESPL, which is a part of Ramky group, has so far recruited 1,770 of the 3,809 workers it needed in the two zones, GCC said that, as per its advice, the company has reserved the remaining 2,039 jobs for the temporary workers from the SHGs. It added that from Saturday, the SHG workers have begun joining CESPL by submitting letters expressing their interest.

Meanwhile, the protest that is under way since August 1, continued near Ripon Buildings, with workers stating that they were awaiting clarity on the key issue of whether they would continue to receive their existing pay of Rs 23,000 a month.