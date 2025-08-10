Greater Chennai police arrest elder brother for murdering teen; mom tries to take blame

CHENNAI: In a case reminiscent of a cinematic twist, the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested the elder brother of a 19-year-old youth who was murdered the previous night, a few hours after their mother had surrendered to the police confessing to the crime.

Preliminary probe by Vadapalani police found something amiss, and sustained interrogation led them to uncover that the woman took the blame for her son as he was due to get married in two months.

On Friday night, Mugil (19), a casual labourer, returned home to Periyar Pathai in Choolaimedu allegedly reeking of alcohol and ganja and got into a fight with his mother Pramila (47), threatening to beat her up.

Addicted to alcohol and ganja, Mugil was also an accused in a few petty crimes and often beat up his mother, police said.