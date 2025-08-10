Kancheepuram police arrest man for killing ex-wife for ‘casting spell’

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly murdering his ex-wife and burying her body in a forest area in Tiruvallur district.
Police said Madan, a car driver, and his Laila Kumari (36) had been married for 16 years, but legally separated three years ago due to differences. They have a son and a daughter who live with Madan in Sunguvarchathiram.
Madan later married Suganya (30) and was living with her. A few months ago, he reconnected with Laila and they used to meet often. This caused marital discord with Suganya and Madan started to believe that his ex-wife had “bewitched” him.
To put an end to this, Madan on Monday called Laila for a rendezvous near the Thirupandiyur forest in Tiruvallur district, which is a few km away from Sriperumbudur. Madan allegedly slit her throat with a knife, dug a pit and buried the body.
Two days later, Laila’s mother Vasantha approached the Sunguvarchathiram police with a complaint that her daughter was missing. The police registered a case and began investigation. Madan went to the police station on Friday and confessed to killing his ex-wife and also led them to the spot where he had buried the body.
The Kancheepuram police coordinated with Tiruvallur district officials to exhume the body, and sent it for autopsy. Madan was arrested for murder and sent to prison.