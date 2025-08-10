Kancheepuram police arrest man for killing ex-wife for ‘casting spell’

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly murdering his ex-wife and burying her body in a forest area in Tiruvallur district.

Police said Madan, a car driver, and his Laila Kumari (36) had been married for 16 years, but legally separated three years ago due to differences. They have a son and a daughter who live with Madan in Sunguvarchathiram.

Madan later married Suganya (30) and was living with her. A few months ago, he reconnected with Laila and they used to meet often. This caused marital discord with Suganya and Madan started to believe that his ex-wife had “bewitched” him.