Union vows to continue protest as talks on Chennai sanitary workers’ strike fail for seventh time

CHENNAI: The seventh round of talks between Minister P K Sekarbabu, senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Mayor R Priya, and the labour rights union over the ongoing protest by sanitary workers from Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones against the privatisation of solid waste management operations once again ended without resolution on Sunday.

As the union members and workers refused to relocate their protest despite requests from officials, the civic body has now indicated that no further negotiations will be held, said Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam president K Bharathi.

Speaking to the press, Bharathi accused the corporation officials of “spreading false information” by claiming that 25 per cent of protesting workers had returned to duty. “Those working now in these zones are staff under the contracting firm, not the protesting workers,” he said.