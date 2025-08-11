Chennai Corporation conservancy workers on strike, move High Court against outsourcing

CHENNAI: The conservancy workers, who have been on strike against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to outsource conservancy work in two Zones, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking orders to restrain the concerned authorities from going ahead with the decision of outsourcing.

The petition was filed by advocate K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam. When it came up for hearing before Justice K Surendhar on Monday, Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the counter-affidavit to the petition was ready and sought time for filing it.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court about 2000 workers have been holding protests on the streets for the last ten days and the civic body is not bothered about their plight.

The judge ordered notice to the concerned authorities and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

The petitioner noted that the GCC, by its resolution dated June 16, 2025, stated that sanitation work in the zones of V and VI will be outsourced to Delhi MSW Solutions for an initial quote of Rs. 276 crores. This is an unjust and illegal decision as it is done in the teeth of the High Court’s orders.

He said that 2042 workers would be transferred from the control of the GCC to the private agency in these two zones and 1953 contract workers face the risk of retrenchment.

The petitioner stated that the GCC’s transfer the services to a contractor without consent when the union was very much opposed to it and transferring the workers from the GCC to another employer would amount to retrenchment which is contrary to section 25 N of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The decision to put an end to the services of the employees runs contrary to the Supreme Court order in FCI case.

He said the dispute regarding the outsourcing of sanitary work is pending on the file of the Industrial Tribunal since July 30.

Stating that the balance of convenience lies in favour of the sanitary workers, he prayed for the court to issue an ad-interim injunction against the respondent authorities from outsourcing the services of NULM/SHG temporary workers.