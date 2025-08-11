Garbage piles up as talks fail, sanitation staff continue stir

CHENNAI: Garbage continues to pile up in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram zones as the seventh round of talks between sanitary workers protesting privatisation and the Greater Chennai Corporation failed on Sunday, the 10th consecutive day of their strike.

While the civic body has announced that CESPL has already taken over waste management from the city corporation, waste was found overflowing from bins or dumped at street corners in areas such as Periamet, Choolai, Broadway, Washermenpet, and Vepery High Road.

Residents said door-to-door collection has been suspended for over a week, forcing them to dump waste on the streets or walk to the already overflowing bins. Even when the tipper lorries arrive, locals allege that all the bins are not emptied

“For more than a week, no one has collected garbage from our houses, so we dump it on the streets, and still no one clears it,” said an 84-year-old resident of Salai Street, Choolai.

As the union members and workers refused to relocate their protest despite requests from officials, the civic body has now indicated that no further negotiations will be held, said Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam president K Bharathi. He said the workers will continue to protest outside the Ripon Buildings and are prepared to face police action.