PHC sanitary staff stage 1-day hunger strike, seek pay hike

CHENNAI: Sanitary workers employed under the Reproductive and Child Health scheme in primary health centres held a one-day hunger strike on Sunday, demanding a pay hike.

Dr A R Shanthi, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Primary Health Centre Sanitary Workers Welfare Association, said around 2,800 RCH sanitary workers were hired in 2005.While some were later made ‘multipurpose hospital workers’ with Rs 5,000 salary, 800 workers with Rs 1,500 are yet to be redesignated. The association urged the immediate execution of the announced hike of Rs 5,000.

Those yet to be redesignated have served for over 15 years and should be promoted based on seniority, they said. Members of the Doctors Association for Social Equality added that 459 RCH staff deployed in covid wards have not received the promised Rs 15,000 incentive and sought its immediate outlay.