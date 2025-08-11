Have you peaked it?

Like most people who play videogames, I like my habits. I enjoy starting my day with my daily Geoguessr challenge, and shutting off a long, hard day at work with a stressful game of Valorant. It’s hard to break this toxic cycle unless something truly ground-breaking comes my way. And it is definitely too early to say it, and I’m almost certainly jinxing it right now, but I think my friends and I may have finally found a way out with Peak — a new cooperative game.

There’re actually so many reasons why Peak shouldn’t work, but despite that, it is incredibly fun. You see, this game is ridiculously simple. You find yourself at the bottom of a mountain, and you must climb to the top. That’s it. The controls are as bare-bones as the premise — find a ledge, hit the climb button, haul yourself up. You scan the landscape for your next move and repeat. There are only a handful of peaks to conquer in the game, following which you may unlock the higher difficulty. In theory, this sounds like a game you’d play just once and forget. So, how does a game like this possibly be something you could replay with friends? Well, things do get interesting.