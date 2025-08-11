Traditional games through the lens of a photographer

His eldest son, Gyan Chand, trained under his father, was a skilled photographer in his own right, particularly noted for his portraiture. He was commissioned to document the Royal visit of King George V in 1911, accompanying the entourage across the subcontinent. His work often emphasised individual character and emotional intricacies over grand settings — more restrained backgrounds, suggesting a shift toward intimacy and realism.

The studio was closely linked with the city of Hyderabad, with Raja Deen Dayal being appointed as the court photographer to the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mahbub Ali Khan, a legacy continued by his son Gyan Chand till 1911. However, the studio remained active, serving both elite and commercial clients, and was one of the few Indian-run studios with such sustained prominence in a princely state. The Hyderabad branch had earlier pioneered a Zenana studio — likely the first in India — catering to women in purdah.