Young batsman sets high goals

The TNPL win has left Tiruppur Tamizhans basking in glory. While all the youngsters contributed equally to the feat, one name stands out — Tushar Raheja. With 488 runs, he scored the highest in the tournament, and played a crucial role in secure the winner title.

He aims to carry forward this momentum into the Buchi Babu tournament, an all-India red-ball tournament organised by the TNCA. “I’m pleased with my ability to contribute to Tiruppur’s title triumph. I took it one match at a time,” said Tushar.

His words exude joy, “This year, I was happy to be first [run getter in the TNPL]. A lot of effort went into my game this season. Last year, when I came second, I missed out on the orange cap. So I put in a lot of work in my power hitting and technique as well. I am happy that results have come out of it,’’ he added. The youngster believes that this performance will help him perform a lot more confidently for Tamil Nadu in white-ball cricket and propel him to have a crack at red-ball cricket for Tamil Nadu.