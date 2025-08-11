Shrines that bespeak Chola workmanship

Senji Panambakkam, a small village in Thiruvallur District, has a tiny but historic temple for Siva, worshipped as Kailasanathar and also as Cholishwarar.

The entrance to the temple at present is from the south which is without a gopuram and has only a gate. The temple faces east with a Nandi and bali-pitham in front and another small Nandi directly in front of the Siva Lingam. Above the lintel of the main doorway is a row of well-carved Siva ganas as seen in many Chola era temples. In the open prakaram (enclosure) is a sanctum for Subramanya with Valli and Devayani and the sthala vriksham (sacred tree) which is the Nagalinga Maram. A large Siva Lingam, which was unearthed in the temple premises and the linga pitha, which was made later are in worship here. Goddess Parvati in this temple is worshipped as Tripurasundari Ambal and faces south with a lion vahana in front.

Interestingly, an image of Vishnu, called Varadaraja Perumal is seen in the prakaram. This deity is in a seated posture, holding the sankha and chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing) and lower left hand is on a mace (gada-hasta). Perumal is flanked by images of Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi and Garuda is in front.