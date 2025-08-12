14-year-old jumps from Madras HC building after court orders her to be taken to children's home

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl, whose parents have divorced, jumped off the first floor of a building in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, after a division bench decided that Tuesday it is in the interest of the girl that she be sent to the government children’s home at Kellys based on a habeas corpus petition filed by her father.

Police personnel present at the premises rushed to her aid and took her to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The girl had expressed unwillingness to live with her father, who resides alone in Neelankarai, and wanted to be with her mother in the Andamans. Her father had filed the habeas corpus petition, seeking a direction to the police to produce her as the girl was reportedly missing for a long time. Police later found she had been staying at her grandmother’s house.

The girl was produced before the division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan, when the petition filed by her father came up for hearing. As per the earlier directions of the bench, the girl had undergone counselling at the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre. The report filed by the counsellor recommended specialised counselling for her by a psychiatrist.