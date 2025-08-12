Inside the working women's world

The filmmaker, for instance, avoids the kind of music documentaries often use to stir sympathy or emotion. Instead, the soundtrack is cheeky and upbeat, giving the scenes an energy that frames the women, not as passive subjects in need of pity, but as active agents — confident, resourceful, and working the system to their advantage. At the same time, the tone subtly reminds the viewer of the inequitable society they are forced to navigate.

The filmmaker’s signature playfulness, drawing from her years of creating Agents of Ishq, her award-winning multimedia platform for sex, love and desire in India, shines through the upbeat soundtrack and animated sequences. She also credits the platform and says, “I think I got a lot of practice in the last 10 years because many people shared their personal essays about their intimate lives on Agents of Ishq and it really showed me how one person can tell a very big story. It helped me understand that in just two scenes, one can evoke a whole world of emotions.”

Unlimited lives

To understand Working Girls is also to trace it back to Unlimited Girls, Paromita’s landmark 2002 documentary on feminism in urban India. That film upended the documentary form with a feminist chatroom, big ads and cool music. “I was young, 30 years old, growing up in a post-liberalisation world of the ’90s as someone who was also deeply engaged with feminism,” she recalls. But something was missing in public discourse: “Love, desire, sex, just what it is to be an individual woman roaming around in the world living this feminist life.”

Unlimited Girls brought that inner, personal terrain into the public realm. “I never saw it as going against what came before me, rather it was about adding to it,” she says. Feminism, for Paromita, is always in the making. “It’s always imperfect, always becoming. Politics by nature is imperfect.” That openness, where feminist thought could be funny, complex, even romantic, has laid the foundation for her latest work. If the former foregrounded the feminist self, the latter roots that self in a web of economic, legal, and caste realities. “Individual journeys exist in political context,” Paromita remarks, about how the journey from Unlimited Girls to Working Girls is a political one with unflinching gazes, collective spirit, spontaneous laughter and moments of solitude.