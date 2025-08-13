Atam: A hands-on tool for creative dance training gets patent recognition in India

One might expect a software engineer to develop an AI-driven system or a sleek app, but Jayachandran chose a different path. He set out to create something simple, tangible, and physical — a tool one could hold, roll, and interact with directly, free from screens and algorithms. “I was inspired by the Montessori method of education in Kalakshetra Foundation, where children would play with physical objects and learn. That caught my attention during my tenure as a faculty member. Especially the cubes, the building blocks, and the dice. So the idea of a cube was always in the back of my head. I decided to use it and stick postures to each face of the cube,” he explains.

According to Jayachandran, who along with several other dance teachers, used the tool on their students for his research, the combinations of movement that emerged made it seem like different forms of dance. Some felt like Ballet, some like our Tamil folk dances, some Mohiniattam, some Bharathanatyam, and so on.

Although it developed from the idea of helping his beginner-level students take interest in dance, especially his B.Tech students who had a dance course at IIIT-Hyderabad, the tool, he says, now offers more to advanced practitioners. “It is helping practitioners to compose new dance moves. What was a teaching tool for students, has become a tool for the teachers today,” he concludes.