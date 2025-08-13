CMRL seeks consultant to prepare Guindy multimodal transit hub DPR

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) is looking for consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for developing a multimodal transit hub at Guindy.

The project alms to link the Guindy metro station on Corridor 1, the adjacent suburban railway station on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram line, and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus terminus.

The plan is being advanced by Chennai Metro Asset Management Ltd (CMAML), a wholly owned CMRL subsidiary tasked with infrastructure planning and non-fare revenue projects. Concept plans under discussion include an MTC bus terminal at ground level, basement-leyel parking for private vehicles, commercial floor above to generate revenue, and reconstruction of an existing student hostel with separate access.

There is also a plan to have foot overbridge connecting suburban railway and metro with the proposed hub. Sources said the current vision involves developing the hub on Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&ECE) department and under a long term public private partnership (PPP) lease, potentially for 50 years.