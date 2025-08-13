A Gen Z makeover for ice creams

“One customer told me she’d only ever had cassata made with artificial essences,” Shriram recalls. “When she tried ours — made with real ingredients — she said it changed how she thought about ice cream forever.” That’s the brand’s motto: authentic, quality ingredients sourced thoughtfully. “We use Pollachi vanilla because it’s the best in India. Belgian chocolate for real richness. Sicilian pistachios for crunch.”

But the creativity doesn’t stop at classics. Dare to try their Pani Puri sorbet, a tangy and playful homage to a street food favourite, or the zero-alcohol Negroni and Gin & Tonic sorbets, which pack a grown-up punch without the hangover. “We want people to experience something new,” says Shriram. “That’s why we have flavours like smoked chocolate, black sesame, and Taro bubble tea.”

The brand also caters to health-conscious dessert lovers. “We have a Whey Protein ice cream which has 30 grams of protein per scoop,” claims Shriram. “And our Dark Chocolate sorbet is 40% fewer calories than regular ice cream but still satisfies your sweet cravings.” The vegan sorbets and frozen yoghurts offer lighter, “healthier” alternatives without skimping on flavour.

By Gen Z, for Gen Z

Scoop Dawg’s voice and visuals are as important as its flavours. “The branding is fluorescent, it’s on your face,” Shriram says. “We took input from over 20 Gen Z customers before launch for curating the flavour names, combos, everything. The Taro ice cream was their idea, and it’s already a bestseller.”

The team behind Scoop Dawg is also deeply involved in the local community and culture. “We want to stay rooted when it comes to authenticity,” Shriram shares. “That’s why we source ingredients like Pollachi vanilla and Ooty strawberries. It’s about respecting the local while adding an international touch.” This blend of the global and local is reflected not just in ingredients but in the brand’s collaborations with Tamil illustrators who bring the packaging to life. “It’s a visual story that connects with the city’s youth and their love for creativity.”