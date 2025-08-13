A Gen Z makeover for ice creams

Tucked away in the silent streets of Cenatoph Road, Alwarpet, inside the casual buzz of Double Roti, Scoop Dawg bursts into view with neon-bright signage. Sharing the restaurant’s seating but standing apart with its bold branding and quirky flavour names, this frozen dessert brand is crafted to speak directly to the city’s Gen Z crowd. “It’s a brand made for them, by understanding their language and their vibe,” says chef Shriram Rajendran, the brain behind Scoop Dawg. “If you look at a Gen Z laptop, [it’s] covered in stickers...that’s the vibe we want.”
Calling it a “frozen-powered brand”, Shriram shares, “If it’s frozen, we want it here — gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt, protein ice cream, even choco bars inspired by Dubai.” With over 25 products on the menu, the brand’s goal is to offer variety that’s fresh, authentic, and packed with personality.
No cap scoops
Step up to the counter and there are playful options that turn traditional dessert rules on their heads. The Drool Bowls, their over-the-top sundaes piled high with toppings, have already become a favourite. The Chocolate Riot combines two scoops of chocolate, vanilla, brownie chunks, fudge sauce, cookie bites, Nutella fudge, and Oreos — a chocoholic’s fantasy. Meanwhile, the Cassata Smash takes us on a nostalgic rollercoaster, reviving the childhood favourite with real vanilla, strawberry, and pistachio ice cream, whipped cream, tutti frutti, and almond flakes.
“One customer told me she’d only ever had cassata made with artificial essences,” Shriram recalls. “When she tried ours — made with real ingredients — she said it changed how she thought about ice cream forever.” That’s the brand’s motto: authentic, quality ingredients sourced thoughtfully. “We use Pollachi vanilla because it’s the best in India. Belgian chocolate for real richness. Sicilian pistachios for crunch.”
But the creativity doesn’t stop at classics. Dare to try their Pani Puri sorbet, a tangy and playful homage to a street food favourite, or the zero-alcohol Negroni and Gin & Tonic sorbets, which pack a grown-up punch without the hangover. “We want people to experience something new,” says Shriram. “That’s why we have flavours like smoked chocolate, black sesame, and Taro bubble tea.”
The brand also caters to health-conscious dessert lovers. “We have a Whey Protein ice cream which has 30 grams of protein per scoop,” claims Shriram. “And our Dark Chocolate sorbet is 40% fewer calories than regular ice cream but still satisfies your sweet cravings.” The vegan sorbets and frozen yoghurts offer lighter, “healthier” alternatives without skimping on flavour.
By Gen Z, for Gen Z
Scoop Dawg’s voice and visuals are as important as its flavours. “The branding is fluorescent, it’s on your face,” Shriram says. “We took input from over 20 Gen Z customers before launch for curating the flavour names, combos, everything. The Taro ice cream was their idea, and it’s already a bestseller.”
The team behind Scoop Dawg is also deeply involved in the local community and culture. “We want to stay rooted when it comes to authenticity,” Shriram shares. “That’s why we source ingredients like Pollachi vanilla and Ooty strawberries. It’s about respecting the local while adding an international touch.” This blend of the global and local is reflected not just in ingredients but in the brand’s collaborations with Tamil illustrators who bring the packaging to life. “It’s a visual story that connects with the city’s youth and their love for creativity.”
Looking ahead, Shriram says, “The goal is to keep innovating — seasonal flavours, interactive experiences, maybe even soft serve soon. But at the heart, it’s about giving people a moment to pause, enjoy, and share something genuinely exciting.” He adds that two new flavours will be introduced every month, swapping them out every 15 days so that the brand celebrates the seasonal ingredients and surprises the customers with “fresh, unexpected tastes”.
Ultimately, Scoop Dawg is about more than desserts — it’s about moments. Shriram shares, “They [Gen Z] want something that speaks their language and surprises them. That’s what Scoop Dawg delivers.”