Travelogues of friendships

Mera falsafaa

kandhe pe mera basta

Chala main jahaan

le chala mujhe rasta

(My philosophy is to carry my bags over my shoulder and start going wherever the roads take me)

These lyrics of Ilahi, from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani capture the essence of every solo traveller’s journey. One that starts with minimally packed bags, but returns heavier with souvenirs — not just materialistic ones, but the conversations, and memories. Sometimes, these memories are the curvy lanes, sunsets, and sunrises, and bonds that stayed even after the long stretches of roads and travel ended.

The journey is never simply about the destinations and striking them off the bucket list. It’s also about the strangers who become friends, fleeting interactions that leave an impression, and moments spent together that cut across borders. These connections made out of trust and curiosity have become a treasured aspect of many travelogues.